Dengue: 2 die, 125 patients hospitalised

With two more deaths reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 271 this year.

During this period, 125 more patients, including 68 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 748 dengue patients, including 405 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 61,263 dengue cases and 60,244 recoveries so far this year. -UNB