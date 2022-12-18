Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 2 die, 125 patients hospitalised

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

With two more deaths reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 271 this year.
During this period, 125 more patients, including 68 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 748 dengue patients, including 405 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 61,263 dengue cases and 60,244 recoveries so far this year.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 2 die, 125 patients hospitalised
68pc work of Moheshkhali Power Plant completed
Code Samurai inter-varsity hackathon ‘22 begins Dec 20
4.12 lakh migrated in five months, migration law amendment in offing
Couple's charred bodies found, suicide suspected
Jatri Kalyan Samity demands slashing  Metrorail fares by 50pc
Prevent plots against constitution, spirit of Liberation War: Prez
Brick kilns become more active during the winter season


Latest News
PM asks for vigil against killers' attempt to resume power
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior to his visit: Minister
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft