68pc work of Moheshkhali Power Plant completed

CHATTOGRAM Dec 17: Over 68 per cent construction works of the two units of Ultra Super critical coal fired power plant by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have so far been completed.

Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh (CPGCBL), a state-owned enterprise of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, is developing the project at a cost of taka 51,854.88 crore.

The first unit of the project is expected to go on operation in January 2024 next while the second unit on July the same year, Engineer Abul Kalam Azad, Project Director told the Daily Observer.

Matarbari coal-fired power plant is being developed in Maheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district by CPGCBL, a state-owned enterprise of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) cleared the first revision of Matarbari 2X600 MW Ultra Supercritical Coal Fired Power Project, raising its cost by Tk 15,870 crore and extending the deadline up to December 2026 from June 2023.

The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held virtually with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on November 23 in 2021 last.

The cost of the Matarbari project now stands at Tk 51,854.88 crore against the original amount of Tk 35,984.46.

At least 98 per cent of the additional cost of Tk 15,870.42 crore would be utilised for ensuring deep seaport facilities.

Meanwhile, the Matarbari power plant was proposed in September 2011 and granted environmental approval in October 2013. Ground-breaking ceremony for the project took place in January 2018. The plant is expected to account for 10% of the total generation capacity of Bangladesh.

Matarbari thermal power plant is being developed on a 1,500-acre site. It consists of two thermal units based on ultra-supercritical coal-fired technology, with an installed capacity of 600MW each. A consortium of Sumitomo, Toshiba and IHI was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project, in August 2017.

Sumitomo subcontracted Toshiba Plant Systems and Services for constructing the port and providing other plant equipment and associated civil work, while Penta-Ocean Construction was awarded a 1.4 billion US Dollar-worth subcontract for the construction works related to Matarbari port. The construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is complete. The work to widen the channel by another 100 metres is ongoing.

Once completed, the channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail in. It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan.










