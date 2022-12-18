Video
Code Samurai inter-varsity hackathon ‘22 begins Dec 20

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
DU Correspondent

Code Samurai Inter-University Hackathon 2022 is going to be held for the second time from December 20 on the Dhaka University (DU) campus.
Some 50 teams of CSE students studying in 32 universities of the country will participate in the two-day long competition, jointly organised by the DU Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department and Bangladesh Japan Information Technology (BJIT).
With the aim of celebrating the centenary of the Dhaka University and 50 years of Japan-Bangladesh friendship, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud will inaugurate the hackathon at 9:00am on December 20 at TSC auditorium.
Education Minister Dipu Moni will distribute the prizes among the winners on the second day of the hackathon while DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman will preside over the closing ceremony. The Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh will also attend the programme.
In a press conference on Saturday, Co-ordinator of the Code-Samurai Hackathon 2022 Prof Upama Kabir said, "Hackathon is a kind of problem based programming competition. Contestants participating in the hackathon get an opportunity to come up with software-based solutions to various global or local problems."


