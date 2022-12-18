4.12 lakh migrated in five months, migration law amendment in offing

In five post-Covid months from July to November this year around 4,12,270 Bangladeshi workers got jobs abroad.

If the trend continues, the number of migration from Bangladesh would exceed 10 lakh in the current fiscal, said Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Salehin at a press conference held at the ministry's office at Probashi Kalyan Bhaban at Eskaton in the capital to mark the International Migrants Day 2022 to be celebrated today.

The United Nations members countries across the world celebrate International Migrants Day on December 18, every year.

Celebration of the International Migrants Day recognises the contributions of migrants and and also to highlight the challenges they face.

According to the UN in recent years, conflicts, insecurity, and the effects of climate change and wars contributed to forced movement within countries as well as across borders.

In 2020, over 28.1 crore people were international migrants while over 5.9 crore people were internally displaced by the end of 2021.

It said that regardless of the reasons that compel people to move, migrants and displaced people represent some of the most vulnerable and marginalised groups in society, and are often exposed to abuse and exploitation, have limited access to essential services including healthcare, and face xenophobic attacks and stigma fueled by misinformation.

On the other hand, many migrant workers are often in temporary, informal, or unprotected jobs, which exposes them to a greater risk of insecurity, layoffs, and poor working conditions.

Due to persistent lack of safe and regular migration pathways, millions continue to take perilous journeys each year. Since 2014 more than 50,000 migrants lost their lives on migratory routes across the world.

Dr Salehin said that the government has taken the initiative to amend the 'Overseas Employment and Migration Law 2013' to make it suit the needs of time.

He said that the government was also working to prepare 'Wages Earners Board Rules' for the expatriates, 'National Reintegration Policy for Migrants' for the returnee migrants and an 'Action Plan' for implementing the programmes taken under the 8th Five Year Plan of the ministry.

Regarding sending migrants to Malaysia, he said that after long efforts, the market reopened for the Bangladeshis. Some migrants have already gone to Malaysia and permission had been given to recruit e 1,15,541 workers. They will soon go to work in Malaysia, he said.

He said besides the traditional destinations, Albania, Malta, Bosnia and some other countries expressed their interest to recruit Bangladeshi workers.

The process is underway to sign the 'Expression of Intension (EoI)' papers with these countries, he said.

Sending workers to Japan, Croatia, Senegal, Burundi and Seychelles, some of the African countries as well as Cambodia, Uzbekistan, Poland, Hungary and Romania also began, he said.

He said that to celebrate the International Migrants Day, the ministry had taken programmes including holding rallies, discussions and honouring non-resident Bangladeshi Commercially Important Persons (CIP-NRB) and distribution scholarships to talented children of expatriates.













