Couple's charred bodies found, suicide suspected

GAZIPUR, Dec 17: A man and his wife were burnt to death inside their house at Sikder Para area under Konabari Police Station of Gazipur City early Saturday.

The deceased were Sufian Rahman, 40, and his wife Nasrin Akhter, 36. Sufian worked as an assistant to a mason and Nasrin at a readymade garment factory.

Konabari OC AKM Ashraf Uddin said security guard of the building informed local people about the fire after he noticed the blaze on the ground floor of the six-storey building, owned by one Sukkur Shikdar, in the early hours of the day.

Later, locals broke open the door of the house and found the charred remains of the couple. Nasrin was found on a bed while Sufian was on the floor.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital. However, what caused the fire could not be known immediately.

Owner Sukkur Shikdar informed that Nasrin and Sufian locked into quarrel very often. They might have 'committed suicide' over family feud.
















