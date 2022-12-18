Jatri Kalyan Samity demands slashing  Metrorail fares by 50pc

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury on Saturday demanded 50 per cent reduction in per kilometer fares of Dhaka Metrorail.

He raised the demand at a news conference he called at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital. The first section of MRT Line-6 of Dhaka Metrorail would be open to passengers on December 29. Mozammel pointed out that the Metrorail fares in Kolkata, India, are much lower compared to fares charged by road transports.

He said that he Kolkata Metrorail authorities clearly posted their fares on their website.

The lowest Metrorail fare in Kolkata is Rupees 5 equivalent to Tk 6. And the minimum fare of Metrorail in Dhaka is Tk 20. The maximum fare of Metrorail in Kolkata Rupees 25, equivalent to Tk 31. The maximum fare of Metrorail in Dhaka has been set at Tk 100, he pointed out.

Mozammel said, in Kolkata, one can travel up to two kilometers for Rupees 5, equivalent to Tk 6, up to 5 km for Rupees 10, up to 10 km for Rupees 15, up to 20 km for Rupees 20.

The maximum fare of Rupees 25, equivalent to Tk 31 is charged by Kolkata Metrorail for travelling a distance of over 20 km.

In Bangladesh, the Metrorail fare from Uttara to Motijheel, a distance of 20 km has been set at Tk 100, which is four times the fare charged by Kolkata Metrorail.

Metrorail in India's capital New Delhi charges Rs 40 or Rs 50 for the same distance, dropping to Rs 30 on holidays.

Mozammel described fixing Metrorail fares in Dhaka at twice the bus fares in the city without considering passengers' opinion as "unreasonable and anti-people" since Dhaka and Kolkata are on the same position with regard to people's socio-economic conditions and per capita income.

He called it totally unreasonable to set Metrorail fares in Dhaka at twice the fares charged by Kolkata Metrorail.











