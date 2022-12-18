Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Prevent plots against constitution, spirit of Liberation War: Prez

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday called upon people to be vigilant, to prevent any activity and plot that goes against the constitution and the spirit of the Liberation War.
"As the practice of democracy and development of values increase, the effectiveness and dignity of the constitution will also increase," he said.
He made this call as the chief guest at the function organized by the Bangladesh Supreme Court at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of the implementation of the Constitution of Bangladesh and Supreme Court.
The president said that exploiting the constitution for the interests of individuals, groups and parties can never be a good example.
Terming Bangladesh Supreme Court as the "guardian of the constitution", he said the executive, legislative and judicial divisions have to work together to keep the sanctity and dignity of the constitution intact. He also reminded the judiciary and lawyers to play a leading role in this matter.
The president asked everyone irrespective of party affiliation to respect the constitution and play a role in establishing democracy and rule of law in the country.
Hamid said that the Father of the Nation had mentioned the establishment of an independent judiciary in the constitution, where the Supreme Court and the subordinate courts would conduct judicial work independently according to the law within their respective jurisdictions and limits.
The first step towards fulfilling Bangabandhu's dream was ensured when the Supreme Court of Bangladesh started its journey on December 18, 1972, he added.
The president lauded Bangladesh Supreme Court as it has been playing a prestigious role as the guardian and protector of the constitution in times of peace and crisis, besides protecting human rights and ensuring justice.
A publication, titled "Fifty Years (1972-2022), Literature and Legacy, Supreme Court of Bangladesh", was launched in the programme while a documentary on the history of constitution was presented.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 2 die, 125 patients hospitalised
68pc work of Moheshkhali Power Plant completed
Code Samurai inter-varsity hackathon ‘22 begins Dec 20
4.12 lakh migrated in five months, migration law amendment in offing
Couple's charred bodies found, suicide suspected
Jatri Kalyan Samity demands slashing  Metrorail fares by 50pc
Prevent plots against constitution, spirit of Liberation War: Prez
Brick kilns become more active during the winter season


Latest News
PM asks for vigil against killers' attempt to resume power
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior to his visit: Minister
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft