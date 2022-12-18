5 killed, 30 injured in road accidents in 3 dists

At least five people were killed and 30 were injured in separate road accidents in Madaripur, Manikganj and Kurigram.

Our Madaripur Correspondent added that a freedom fighter was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Samityrhat area under Kalkini upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mamun-Or-Rashid, 70, son of Osman Munsi, resident of Kalai-Sardarerchar village in Kalkini upazila of the district.

The accident occurred when Imran Khan was going to the market on a motorcycle from home along with his friend Tofazzel Howlader and his motorcycle recklessly hit Mamunr-Or- Rashid who was standing on the road near the Samityrhat Bazar around 1.30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Imran and Tofazzel were injured, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalkini police station Shamim Hossain said.

Later, the injured were taken to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex and later sent them to the Zilla Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

The son of the deceased filed a case under the Road Transport Act as the plaintiff in the death of the freedom fighter. Both the arrested persons have been shown arrested, the OC added.

Our Manikganj Correspondent added that a motorcycle rider was killed near Manora area under Sadar Upazila on Dhaka-Aricha Highway on Saturday

The deceased was identified as Md Rawshan Jahan Jhantu, 51, son of Md Nasiruddin of village Paharpur under Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia district.

Manikganj Sadar Thana Police said, the accident occurred at about 10.15am when a Dhaka-bound speedy truck knocked the motorcycle from the same direction from behind, leaving the motorcycle rider killed on the spot.

Police seized the truck and the motorcycle, but the truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

The body of the ill-fated motorcyclist was sent to the morgue of Manikganj Sadar Hospital for autopsy. A case was filled with Manikganj Sadar Police Station in this connection.

In another incident two women were killed and at least 25 other people were injured after a bus carrying workers veered out of control and fell into a roadside ditch in Dhaka's Dhamrai.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning on the Kauliapara-Kalampur Road in the Khagurta area, said Sub Inspector Ashraful Islam from Dhamrai Police Station. The dead have been identified as Aklima, 35, and Suraiya, 30.

The bus was taking workers from Saturia to the Pratik Ceramics Factory in Shombagh Union, the sub inspector said. Locals rescued the victims and took them to various local hospitals for treatment.

Nearly 40 workers were headed to the factory on the bus, according to Akram Hossain Sarker, a manager for the Pratik Ceramics Factory. Two of the injured are in critical condition, he said.

Our Kurigram Correspondent added that a retired school teacher died after being hit by a motorcycle at Phulbari upazila in Kurigram district on Friday night.

The deceased was Maulana Noorbakta Miag, 75. He was a former teacher of Naodanga School and College and a resident of Naodanga village of the upazila.

He died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital around 10pm on Friday night while undergoing treatment there.

Earlier, on December 11, he was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on his way to home from a market in the afternoon. He was rescued and admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital on the same day. He succumbed to his injuries around 10 pm on Friday after undergoing treatment for five days.













