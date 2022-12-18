Video
AL to invite BNP to Nat'l Confce this time too: Nanak

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

As a custom of inviting major opposition parties to the National Conference, the ruling Awami League (AL) will invite BNP this time too. AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak on Saturday said it is normal to invite them this time. He also said that the conference will be simple considering the ongoing global economic recession.
He said this while visiting the venue of the National Conference as convener of the Stage and Decoration Sub-committee at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.
The 22nd National Conference of Awami League will be held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on December 24.  
While asked whether AL will invite BNP to the National Conference, Nanak said, "No decision has been taken yet. But it seems natural to invite them. We invite them every time."
He said, "Last time it was a two-day conference but this time it will be in one day for maintaining frugality.  Although decorations were done in Dhaka city in the previous conferences, there will be no decoration anywhere this time. However, millions of Awami League leaders, councillors and delegates will come. There will be no shortage of enthusiasm. There will be joy."
Nanak said that the 22nd National Conference of the party will be very meaningful and significant with the aim of building Smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"We are finalizing all arrangements for the council. In the meantime, we are moving towards making all the accessories including stage and pandal. Hope to finish all arrangements by December 21," he added.
AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Law Affairs Secretary Najibullah Hiru, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain, Central Executive Members Riazul Kabir Kawsar, Shahabuddin Farazi and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim, General Secretary of Swachchhasebak League Afzalur Rahman Babu, Dhaka city Awami League North and South General Secretaries SM Mannan Kochi and Humayun Kabir, among others, were present there.


