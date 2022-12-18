Video
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:56 PM
Germany to cut the ribbon on first LNG terminal

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Dec 17: Germany will on Saturday inaugurate its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, built in record time, as the country scrambles to adapt to life without Russian energy.
The rig in the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven will be opened by Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a ceremony on board a specialist vessel known as an FSRU, named the Hoegh Esperanza.
The ship has already been stocked with gas from Nigeria that could supply 50,000 homes for a year, and the terminal is set to begin deliveries on December 22.
Germany plans to open four more government-funded LNG terminals over the next few months as well as a private terminal in the port of Lubmin.
Together, the terminals could deliver 30 billion cubic metres of gas a year from next year, or a third of Germany's total gas needs -- if Berlin can find enough LNG to service them.
LNG terminals allow for the import by sea of natural gas which has been chilled and turned into a liquid to make it easier to transport.
The FRSU stocks the LNG, then turns it back into a ready-to-use gas. Until now, Germany had no LNG terminals and relied on cheap gas delivered through pipelines from Russia for 55 percent of its supply.
But since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, gas supplies to Germany have been throttled and Berlin has been forced to rely on LNG processed by Belgian, French and Dutch ports, paying a premium for transport costs.    -AFP



