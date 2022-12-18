IMF loan is like a character certificate: PM’s Advisor

Bangladesh Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Advisor Mashiur Rahman said the IMF loan is like a character certificate.

"If we get this certificate, everyone will show interest in giving us loans," he told a seminar on 'South-South and Triangular Cooperation: Tapping New Opportunities,' on Thursday.

The discussion was jointly organised by Economic Relations Division (ERD) and UNDP in the capital. Mashiur said IMF's lending as budget support means that the economic management of a country is sound.

"If this is the case, other countries or organisations will express interest in lending easily. The investment will also come along with it," he said.

UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis and UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller were present as special guests on the occasion while ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan presided over the function.

CEO and Chairman of Policy Exchange of Bangladesh M. Masrur Reaz and Research and Policy Integration for Development (PRI) Chairman Dr. MA Razzaque presented the main articles on the topic. Faizul Islam, Additional Secretary of ERD and UNDP's Country Economist Nazneen Ahmed also spoke in the event.









