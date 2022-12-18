Video
‘Informal sector workers, women hit hardest during pandemic’

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Speakers at a workshop Thursday said informal sector workers, mostly domestic workers, were the ones to lose their jobs first during the pandemic as no households allowed them to work over the fear of the spread of the virus.
Also, people working in the services sector, including construction and the ones working independently, lost their work opportunities due lockdown, they said.
The speakers made the observations at the workshop on "Promoting decent work and women's rights in the backdrop of Covid-19" which revealed the findings of a study on the job situation in the informal sector during the pandemic.
The study report was conducted by the Workers Resource Centre (WRC), a labour rights organisation with the support of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Japan.
"Support from the government and others from social organisations did not reach these poor and most vulnerable groups. Also, they were deprived of relief support from their local authorities," the study said.
"Women workers had to suffer from more hardship and insecurities at the workplace than male workers during the pandemic. At that time, many incidents of violence and harassment were reported," it added.    -UNB


