To celebrate the Victory day, Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim along with other officials paid homage by placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the ground floor of the bank's main building on Friday. Later, prayers were offered for the eternal peace of the departed souls of all the martyrs of liberation war in 1971 on the occasion. photo: Bank