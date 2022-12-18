Victory Day

Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI) Directorate General Dr. Md Abdul Awal along with senior officials of BJRI hoisting Bangladesh national flag to commence a series of programs organized by BJRI to celebrate 51st anniversary of the Victory Day at the institute in Dhaka of Friday.To celebrate the Victory day, Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) Managing Director Engr. Rukhsana Nazma Ishaq along with other officials paid homage by placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at GTCL head office in Dhaka on Friday.