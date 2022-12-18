OPPO holds Inno Day for empowering better future

OPPO on Thursday held its annual technology event, OPPO INNO DAY 2022, in an online format streamed live.

Themed 'Empowering a Better Future', the event showcased OPPO's determination to enrich its four Smart Initiatives in smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning to deliver more innovation for good and build an inclusive and more positive future for all.

As part of its four Smart Initiatives, OPPO has invested a significant amount of resources in developing its smart health technology. Not only did OPPO establish the OPPO Health Lab in 2021 to develop proactive approaches to help users build healthy lifestyles, this year OPPO also created a new smart healthcare sub-brand, OHealth.

During INNO DAY 2022, OPPO unveiled the first product under its OHealth brand, the OHealth H1 family health monitor. The OHealth H1 combines six health data monitoring functions intended for family use into a single device, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep tracking. Through high-precision sensors and industry-leading health algorithms, the OHealth H1 will help users take better care of the health of the entire family. Unlike the industrial designs of traditional medical equipment, the OHealth H1 is a super-light device that weighs just 95g and features aesthetic rounded edges and a concentric oval design. This makes it easy for users to take the OHealth H1 with them anywhere, helping them to integrate regular health measurements into their daily routines.

The OHealth H1 sets the stage for OPPO's ambition to build a bridge to better healthcare, offering smart, professional, and convenient healthcare solutions to users, hospitals, and clinics.




















