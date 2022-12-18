Video
realme to give after sale Safeguard Service

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently brought in 'Safeguard Service' to provide a hassle-free and comfortable smartphone experience for users after purchasing realme smartphones.
From now onwards, with the help of 'Safeguard Service' realme users can change the display of their smartphones at a very low cost.
At the same time, there is an opportunity to extend the official warranty of the device under this service. realme has brought this exclusive service to take the realme smartphone user experience to the next level.
Buyers can avail six-month Extended Warranty Safeguard service for just BDT 290. Besides, the user will get one year extended warranty at BDT 490. And in case of Screen Protection Safeguard service, the cost will depend on the price range of the realme smartphone. For instance, if the device's price is less than BDT 10 thousand, the buyers will get 6 months of Screen Protection Safeguard service for only BDT 190.
After that, for every BDT 5000 more, depending on the phone's price, the service's cost will increase by BDT 50 only. At the same time, if the device's price is less than BDT 10K, the buyers will get one year of screen protection service for only BDT 290. After that, for every BDT 5000 more, depending on the phone's price, the service cost will increase by BDT 100 only.







