

Dhaka Bank signs dealt with MJL Bangladesh

Dhaka Bank Ltd has signed an agreement for providing cash management services to MJL Bangladesh Ltd in presence of Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank Ltd, says a press release.The agreement was signed at Dhaka Bank Ltd's Gulshan Head Office recently. Under the agreement, Dhaka Bank Ltd will provide cash management services to the client.Mustafa Husain, SEVP and Manager, Gulshan Branch, Dhaka Bank Ltd and M. Mukul Hossain, Chief Executive Officer, MJL Bangladesh Ltd signed while Akhlaqur Rahman, SEVP and Head, Corporate Banking Division, Dhaka Bank Limited and M. Mukul Hossain, Chief Executive Officer, MJL Bangladesh Limited exchanged the agreements on behalf of their respective organizations where Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Dhaka Bank Limited, Syed Muhammad RahmatulMujeeb, FCA, Head of Finance and Planning, MJL Bangladesh Limited, Zamilur Rahman, Treasury Controller- Finance and Planning, MJL Bangladesh Limited and other senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.