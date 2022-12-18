Video
Banglalink, JU to develop students' skill

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Banglalink has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Jahangirnagar University (JU), to facilitate the skill development of its students.
It will enable the students to learn from the top professionals of Banglalink and get the opportunity to become a part of Banglalink's youth empowerment programs, says a press release.
Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer, Banglalink, and Dr. K.M. Zahidul Islam, Professor & Director, IBA JU, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Eshanee Sadhukhan, Talent Management Lead Specialist, Banglalink, Shahriar Kabir, Associate Professor, IBA JU, Palash Saha, Assistant Professor, IBA JU, and other high officials of IBA JU were also present at the signing ceremony.
Under this agreement, IBA JU students will get the scope to join various programs of Banglalink such as Learn from the leaders, Campus to corporate, Career Bootcamp, Club collaboration, Advanced Internship Program, Campus Ambassador Program, Womentor Program and Ennovators Program. They will also study Banglalink's cases as part of their university curriculum.
Dr. K.M. Zahidul Islam, Professor & Director, IBA JU, said, "We always prioritize providing our students with every opportunity to prepare themselves with the skills required in the modern world. Banglalink's skill development programs will greatly benefit the students in this regard. We are grateful to Banglalink for collaborating with us for this program."
Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer, Banglalink, said, "We are continuously working on the development and empowerment of the country's talented youth to enable them as future leaders. Institute of Business Administration, Jahangirnagar University graduates, have already demonstrated outstanding potential as professionals in various industries. With our partnership, the students will be able to grow as more confident, focused, and skilled professionals in the future."
Banglalink is committed to strengthening industry-academic relationships with such skilled development programs.


