

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel opens restaurant and bar

This shall be the premier restaurant in the country to indulge guests with a wide range of global delicacies and the unique experience of fine dining with live jazz music, says a press release.

The restaurant was inaugurated by the Premier Group Ltd. Chairman Dr. HBM Iqbal along with Prime Minister's Advisor Salman F Rahman, Finance Minister A. H.M. Mustafa Kamal, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan.

The ceremony was graced by remarkable media and business personalities along with corporate high officials and ambassadors.

"People will love Sear as it is a coming together of great food, great people and great music - said Dr. HBM Iqbal, Chairman of Premier Group Ltd. the owning company of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

Sear has a high-end chic atmosphere which will definitely amaze its guests. It has a live show kitchen along with an exclusive Bar having panoramic views- that aims to serve guests with a nouvelle experience of fine food along with live entertainment. Apart from this, Sear also offers the alchemy of mixology from world-class experts. The restaurant serves from 6 pm till 11 pm.

"People in Dhaka love music, and this restaurant is something that will offer Dhaka people a divergent experience where they can enjoy with their friends and families with exquisite food, top notch service and jovial ambiance.," said Ms. Noeke Kusuma, the General Manager of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, conveniently located in the most dynamic and inspiring neighborhood of Gulshan, is ideal for business and leisure travelers alike.

The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, just 20 minutes away, from the hotel which has 211 stylish rooms and suites. Customers can enjoy gourmet food from around the globe in SEAR, the specialized fusion restaurant.













