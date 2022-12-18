Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel opens restaurant and bar

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel opens restaurant and bar

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel opens restaurant and bar

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel has launched their fine dine global cuisine restaurant and bar- SEAR, with a ceremony held at the Level 18 of the hotel tower at 78 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka, on Wednesday.
This shall be the premier restaurant in the country to indulge guests with a wide range of global delicacies and the unique experience of fine dining with live jazz music, says a press release.
The restaurant was inaugurated by the Premier Group Ltd. Chairman Dr. HBM Iqbal along with Prime Minister's Advisor Salman F Rahman, Finance Minister A. H.M. Mustafa Kamal, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan.
The ceremony was graced by remarkable media and business personalities along with corporate high officials and ambassadors.
"People will love Sear as it is a coming together of great food, great people and great music - said Dr. HBM Iqbal, Chairman of Premier Group Ltd. the owning company of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.
Sear has a high-end chic atmosphere which will definitely amaze its guests. It has a live show kitchen along with an exclusive Bar having panoramic views- that aims to serve guests with a nouvelle experience of fine food along with live entertainment. Apart from this, Sear also offers the alchemy of mixology from world-class experts. The restaurant serves from 6 pm till 11 pm.
"People in Dhaka love music, and this restaurant is something that will offer Dhaka people a divergent experience where they can enjoy with their friends and families with exquisite food, top notch service and jovial ambiance.," said Ms. Noeke Kusuma, the General Manager of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel.
Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, conveniently located in the most dynamic and inspiring neighborhood of Gulshan, is ideal for business and leisure travelers alike.
The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, just 20 minutes away, from the hotel which has 211 stylish rooms and suites. Customers can enjoy gourmet food from around the globe in SEAR, the specialized fusion restaurant.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany to cut the ribbon on first LNG terminal
IMF loan is like a character certificate: PM’s Advisor
‘Informal sector workers, women hit hardest during pandemic’
StanChart Group head José Viñals visits Bangladesh
BTMA urges govt to ban garment waste exports
BASIC Bank Ltd Chairman Professor Dr. Abul Hashem along with Directors 
To celebrate the Victory day, Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and CEO
Victory Day


Latest News
PM asks for vigil against killers' attempt to resume power
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior to his visit: Minister
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft