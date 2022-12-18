

StanChart enables JAAGO to set up digital education for poor

As part of this effort, the Bank has sponsored the JAAGO Foundation's mission to set up digital classrooms in ten locations, including: Rayer Bazar, Dhaka; Banani, Dhaka; Chittagong; Rajshahi; Hobiganj; Teknaf; Dinajpur; Madaripur; Rangpur; and Gaibandha.

Beyond developing the JAAGO Foundation's online learning presence, StandChart has also financed the building of classrooms in Gaibandha and Rangpur. Stationery and school supplies have also been provided to all 4,192 JAAGO Foundation students. These supplies will enable students to learn from anywhere - making the learning process simpler and more accessible for thousands.



StanChart Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing Bitopi Das Chowdhury said: "More than one billion children across the world have been adversely affected by disruptions brought on by the pandemic. Vulnerable communities have been especially hard hit due to a lack of access to the necessary technologies.

"By working with JAAGO on their digital classroom initiatives, we hope to make quality education more accessible for children across Bangladesh. Innovative digital solutions, a focus on active learning, flexible learning spaces, and the ability to use personal stationery make the learning experience more enjoyable, effectual, and dynamic for students. We are proud to collaborate with JAAGO Foundation and look forward to working with them to expand upon and scale up their digital classroom initiatives."

JAAGO Foundation Founder and Executive Director Korvi Rakshand said: "Digital education is more important than ever as more students can now use the resources at their fingertips to learn. I think every child deserves an opportunity to learn. I'm thankful to Standard Chartered Bangladesh for making this possible with the donation of televisions, notebooks and other necessities."

As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, StanChart is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish Bangladesh's sense of community.

With a goal to break the cycle of poverty through education and other targeted interventions, Bangladesh-based civil society organization JAAGO aims to ensure the sustainable development of financially insolvent communities in Bangladesh.















