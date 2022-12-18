EBL inks deal with BIRDEM hospital for POS service



M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank Ltd( EBL) and Prof. M K I Quayyum Choudhury, Director General, BIRDEM General Hospital signed an agreement on Merchant POS (point of sale) acquiring services at the latter's head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.The agreement allows Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club International, Discover and UnionPay International cardholders of EBL and other banks to pay their bills through EBL POS terminal, for healthcare services at BIRDEM General Hospital.Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards of EBL, and Prof. Mirza Mahbubul Hasan, Director Admin (In-charge) of BIRDEM General Hospital were present among others on the occasion.