Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LankaBangla Fdn to help setting-up a Dialysis Center

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Desk

LankaBangla Fdn to help setting-up a Dialysis Center

LankaBangla Fdn to help setting-up a Dialysis Center

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between LankaBangla Foundation at Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital near Uttara, Dhaka, recently.
Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Ltd and Al Hajj Kazi Rafiqul Alam, Chairman of Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital along with the Managing Director of the hospital and a renowned oncologist Prof. Dr. Kamruzzaman Chowdhury (MBBS, FCPS, DMRT) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.
Through this agreement, a well-equipped dialysis center will be set up in the hospital for the treatment of kidney patients and LankaBangla Foundation will provide a total grant of Tk. 1.29 crore to the Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital for the establishment of this dialysis center.
LankaBangla Finance's Quamrul Islam, Head of Treasury and FIs Division; Mostafa Kamal, FCA, Board Secretariat and Head of Regulatory Affairs; Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Human Resources Division; Muhammad Habib Haider, Head of General and Infrastructure Division; Md. Raziuddin, Head of Brand Marketing & Communications and Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital's Md. Iftekharul Islam, Admin & Human Resources Director; Architect Kazi Shamima Sharmin, Planning and Development Director; Anisul Kabir Jasir, Secretary, Dhaka Ahsania Mission USA and other senior officials of both organizations were present in the signing ceremony.
As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, LankaBangla Foundation has been organizing this kind of program to provide medical services for among the general people of the country and to make the 25 years anniversary of LankaBangla Finance special.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany to cut the ribbon on first LNG terminal
IMF loan is like a character certificate: PM’s Advisor
‘Informal sector workers, women hit hardest during pandemic’
StanChart Group head José Viñals visits Bangladesh
BTMA urges govt to ban garment waste exports
BASIC Bank Ltd Chairman Professor Dr. Abul Hashem along with Directors 
To celebrate the Victory day, Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and CEO
Victory Day


Latest News
PM asks for vigil against killers' attempt to resume power
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior to his visit: Minister
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft