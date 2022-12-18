

LankaBangla Fdn to help setting-up a Dialysis Center

Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Ltd and Al Hajj Kazi Rafiqul Alam, Chairman of Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital along with the Managing Director of the hospital and a renowned oncologist Prof. Dr. Kamruzzaman Chowdhury (MBBS, FCPS, DMRT) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

Through this agreement, a well-equipped dialysis center will be set up in the hospital for the treatment of kidney patients and LankaBangla Foundation will provide a total grant of Tk. 1.29 crore to the Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital for the establishment of this dialysis center.

LankaBangla Finance's Quamrul Islam, Head of Treasury and FIs Division; Mostafa Kamal, FCA, Board Secretariat and Head of Regulatory Affairs; Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Human Resources Division; Muhammad Habib Haider, Head of General and Infrastructure Division; Md. Raziuddin, Head of Brand Marketing & Communications and Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital's Md. Iftekharul Islam, Admin & Human Resources Director; Architect Kazi Shamima Sharmin, Planning and Development Director; Anisul Kabir Jasir, Secretary, Dhaka Ahsania Mission USA and other senior officials of both organizations were present in the signing ceremony.

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, LankaBangla Foundation has been organizing this kind of program to provide medical services for among the general people of the country and to make the 25 years anniversary of LankaBangla Finance special.













