Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:54 PM
Fertiliser price fall in global market brings relief for BD

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Over the past few months, the price of muriate of potash or MOP fertiliser  gradually declined reducing pressure on government subsidized expenses at peak Tk 15 per kg , as it sky rocketed in global market following Russia-Ukraine war. .
The prices of other fertilisers such as urea, TSP and DAP are also falling in the global market. The current downward trend in prices will also reduce subsidy pressure bringing a sigh of relief, according to officials of the Ministry of Agriculture.
The price of MOP fertiliser in international market has come down to Tk 69 per kg over the last six months, from Tk 120 per kg, according to price data approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase. The prices of other fertilisers have also declined by a significant margin.
The current buying price of fertiliser is slightly lower than the average buying price for the fiscal year 2021-2022. Due to gradual decline in prices in global market, fertilisers have been procured now at lower prices, said Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam.
The government has prioritised crop production to ensure food security in the current global situation created by Ukraine war, he said. "Even though the prices of fertiliser went up by a big margin earlier adequate amounts of fertiliser were supplied to farmers in all seasons. The government has arranged for fertiliser for the next Boro season as well."
As the pandemic restrictions were lifted in mid-2021, the prices of many products in international market, including fertiliser, oil, and gas, started to go up. The Russia-Ukraine started at end February 2022 also had a direct impact on prices.
While selling fertiliser to farmers, the government used to provide subsidies of Tk 80 billion per year on average, but the amount jumped to Tk 280 billion in the fiscal year 2021-2022.
To reduce the pressure of subsidies, the government increased retail price of urea fertiliser from Tk 6 to Tk 22 in August. The prices of other fertilisers have remained the same - TSP is selling for Tk 22 per kg, MOP Tk 15 and DAP at Tk 16.
The government is currently buying urea at Tk 63 per kg from international market. For every kg, it is paying Tk 50 for TSP, Tk 69 for MOP and Tk 71.71 for DAP.
Sayedul Islam said, "If the current trend of falling prices continues, the subsidy amount will decrease. Last July, the prices of all types of fertilisers skyrocketed. MOP fertiliser had to be bought at Tk 120 per kg at the time. Later, the prices gradually fell by about half. We will definitely see a benefit from it."
Russia provides fertilizer to Bangladesh. Fertiliser is also available in mines in Canada and Belarus as well as Middle Eastern countries.
Fertilizer prices increased after Russia faced Western sanctions. At that time, Bangladesh hastily signed a state contract with Canada to purchase 500,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser per year. As per the agreement, the purchase of the first year's lot has been completed. According to agriculture ministry, Bangladesh requires 6.6 million tonnes of urea and non-urea fertilisers every year.    -bdnews24.com


