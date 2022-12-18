

The 49th Annual General Meeting of Renata Ltd was held at digital platform on Saturday. Dr Sarwar Ali, Chairman of the board, presided over the meeting which was also attended by Renata CEO and Managing Director Kaiser Kabir. The AGM approved 140 per cent cash dividend and 7 per cent stock dividend for the financial year 2021-22 which is only 1.51 per cent of its net profit growth rises during the year. The board of directors at a meeting recommended the dividends and approved the financial statement for the financial year 2021-22.