Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Concerted efforts to help enhance BD-Romania ties: Envoy

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Romanian Ambassador to Bangladesh, India and Nepal, Daniela-Mariana Sezonov Tane.

Romanian Ambassador to Bangladesh, India and Nepal, Daniela-Mariana Sezonov Tane.

Romanian Ambassador to Bangladesh, India and Nepal, Daniela-Mariana Sezonov Tane has said her country could help Bangladesh produce hydropower through building mini plants by taking advantage of the many rivers in Bangladesh.
"You have many rivers. You can make more energy out of that. Bangladesh is one of the countries with very few renewable energy percentages. Two to three percent renewable energy is absolutely not enough," she told UNB in an interview.
The Ambassador based in New Delhi said Bangladesh is one of the countries most affected by climate change and it really needs to go for green energy as coal is bringing pollution everywhere and increasing the concentration of CO2 gases in the atmosphere.
"You need to make the energy transition. Bangladesh is very rich in rivers. So, you can build more hydropower plants, even small ones," she said.
Ambassador Tane said her country will closely work with Bangladesh to enhance the bilateral ties with more concrete business to take the relations further.
"We need to do more business. I hope in the next two years, we will have US$ 200 million bilateral trade, from the existing around US$ 50 million. Both our countries have the capacity. It's not so difficult. It just needs concerted efforts on both sides," she said, adding that some Romanian companies could invest in Bangladesh, provided they are informed about the existing opportunities.
In October last year, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen visited Romania and held political consultations with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu. They took full stock of various aspects of bilateral ties and discussed important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.
The visit represented the most significant diplomatic contact of high ranking officials in the last 30 years between Romania and Bangladesh.
"This is one way of enhancing our relations by intensifying our bilateral political dialogue," said the Ambassador, noting that during the visit the two countries signed MoU to hold regular political consultations between the two foreign ministries.
The Romanian envoy who plans to come to Bangladesh twice a year said the second way is to enhance their economic contact. She said she had fruitful meetings with the government and private sectors to find ways to increase the trade.
Romania is a major European wheat producer with a high potential to export its production. In 2021/2022, Romania produced 11 Mmt of Wheat and ranked as the fourth producer in the EU. In the same period, Romania's exports reached 8.6 Mmt, to rank as the primary EU wheat extra-trader.
The Ambassador said Bangladesh was importing wheat from Ukraine. The Russian "aggression" and the war which broke out disrupted Ukrainian wheat exports.
"So, we can see how it is possible to be part of Bangladesh's wheat import. We are big producers of wheat," she said.
Responding to a question, Ambassador Tane said, "There is a need in Bangladesh but we have to first see with the Romanian producers the available stocks and the possibilities of exporting here."
She identified agricultural products export as one of the areas to focus apart from a potential participation of Romanian companies, as subcontractors, to build infrastructure in the hydropower field and modernize its only refinery - Eastern Refinery Limited.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany to cut the ribbon on first LNG terminal
IMF loan is like a character certificate: PM’s Advisor
‘Informal sector workers, women hit hardest during pandemic’
StanChart Group head José Viñals visits Bangladesh
BTMA urges govt to ban garment waste exports
BASIC Bank Ltd Chairman Professor Dr. Abul Hashem along with Directors 
To celebrate the Victory day, Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and CEO
Victory Day


Latest News
PM asks for vigil against killers' attempt to resume power
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior to his visit: Minister
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft