Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:53 PM
bKash, Premier Bank launch integrated transaction service

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

bKash, Premier Bank launch integrated transaction service

bKash, Premier Bank launch integrated transaction service

Integrated transaction service has been launched between bKash and Premier Bank Limited to facilitate two-way fund transfer for the customers. As a result, 1.1million customers of this bank can now 'Add Money' to their bKash accounts instantly without any cost. A customer can also transfer money through 'bKash to Bank' to his/her own account as well as others in Premier Bank.
Premier Bank and the country's largest mobile financial services provider bKash, jointly inaugurated the linked account service at the bank's head office on Thursday, says a press release.
Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of Retail Banking of Premier Bank Limited and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
M Shahidul Islam, Consultant of Premier Bank; Adnan Kabir Rocky, Head of Banking Partnership and Operations of bKash and other senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.
To avail this integrated service, customers first need to select 'Add Money' or 'bKash to bank' icon from the home-screen of bKash app and find 'Bank Account' option. Then they have to set up link between bKash account and Premier Bank account by providing a few essential information after tapping on 'The Premier Bank Limited' icon. The registered mobile number of both the accounts should be the same while setting up the link in case of doing 'Add Money' or 'bKash to bank'. For transferring money toother Premier bank accounts, theycan directly enter the Premier Bank account number.
Once the link is established, money can easily be transferred from Premier Bank account to bKash account through 'Add Money' service of bKash app. In addition, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through 'bKash to bank' service without going to the bank. After every successful transaction, customer will receive SMS notification. For both these services, transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable.
The Premier Bank app 'pMoney' will be launched soon to facilitate further convenience for the customers in bringing money to bKash, and the bank will also launch remittance service with bKash.
Premier Bank was founded in 1999.It has now 129 branches, 62 sub-branches, 25 Islamic banking branches, 112 ATM booths, and 6 fast tracks across the country. Premier Bank's addition in bKash's largest Add Money network has made it possible to transfer funds from the accounts of 40 of the country's top commercial banks to around 65 million bKash accounts. Also, bKash now offers the ability to do 'bKash to bank' instantly to 11 banks.
After brining money to bKash account through the Add Money service, customers can avail wide range of bKash services including Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, merchant payment, donation to various organizations, school-college fee payment, e-ticketing and various online registration fee payment in a secure, convenient and hassle-free way. They can also transfer money back to bank account from bKash. This two-way transaction service empowers the customers and provides them with more freedom in their financial transactions.


