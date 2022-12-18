ICAB delegates meet Bhutanese Prime Minister



Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering (2nd from left) poses with a delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) at the Prime Minister's Office in Bhutan on Friday.

Other members of the ICAB delegation were Vice Presidents NKA Mobin and Fouzia Haque.

During the courtesy call, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering was apprised of the establishment of the ICAB through the P.O. no 2 of 1973, its functions, and activities as the regulatory body of the accounting and auditing profession in Bangladesh. The delegation informed him about ICAB's global positioning in different chartered accountant bodies like IFAC, IASB, IESBA, CAPA, SAFA, ICAEW, CIPFA, and CA ANZ, said a press release.

The ICAB delegation drew the prime minister's attention regarding extending cooperation from the ICAB to prospective Bhutanese students who would be willing to pursue their career as Chartered Accountants in Bangladesh.

During this visit, the team informed him in detail about the advantages of studying CA course in Bangladesh. They also expressed their interest to provide any sorts of support to the Bhutanese government towards development of the CA profession in the Kingdom of Bhutan.

In response, the Prime Minister welcomed the initiative of ICAB's extending cooperation to Bhutanese students. He also expressed his willingness for cooperation in this regard in the days to come.

On the same day in another meeting, the ICAB team met Kinzang Wangmo, General Secretary of Accounting & Auditing Standards Board of Bhutan and discussed various issues of professional Development. They also met Tashi Wangzing of Royal Institute of Management in Bhutan.

BSS adds: Earlier on December 15 in 2022, the ICAB visiting team in Bhutan met Shib Nath Roy, Bangladeshi Ambassador to Bhutan at the latter's office.

Describing the details of CA course curriculum, education process and the opportunity therein, ICAB delegates requested the Ambassador to take initiatives for building awareness in Bhutan about CA education in Bangladesh.

They also said, Bangladesh and Bhutan can work together to encourage the Bhutanese students to study CA in Bangladesh. The Ambassador assured the ICAB delegates that he would consult with the government of the Kingdom of Bhutan. In another appointment, they had a meeting with Dawa Dakpa of Head of policy Division of Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan on the same day.

ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain also attended Bangladesh Victory Day programme organized by Bangladesh Embassy in Bhutan on December 16, 2022.

















