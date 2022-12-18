Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICAB delegates meet Bhutanese Prime Minister

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Correspondent

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering (2nd from left) poses with a delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) at the Prime Minister's Office in Bhutan on Friday.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering (2nd from left) poses with a delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) at the Prime Minister's Office in Bhutan on Friday.

Delegates of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), led by its President Md Shahadat Hossain, paid a courtesy call on Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering at the latter's office in Bhutan on Friday.
Other members of the ICAB delegation were Vice Presidents NKA Mobin and Fouzia Haque.
During the courtesy call, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering was apprised of the establishment of the ICAB through the P.O. no 2 of 1973, its functions, and activities as the regulatory body of the accounting and auditing profession in Bangladesh. The delegation informed him about ICAB's global positioning in different chartered accountant bodies like IFAC, IASB, IESBA, CAPA, SAFA, ICAEW, CIPFA, and CA ANZ, said a press release.
The ICAB delegation drew the prime minister's attention regarding extending cooperation from the ICAB to prospective Bhutanese students who would be willing to pursue their career as Chartered Accountants in Bangladesh.
During this visit, the team informed him in detail about the advantages of studying CA course in Bangladesh. They also expressed their interest to provide any sorts of support to the Bhutanese government towards development of the CA profession in the Kingdom of Bhutan.
In response, the Prime Minister welcomed the initiative of ICAB's extending cooperation to Bhutanese students. He also expressed his willingness for cooperation in this regard in the days to come.
On the same day in another meeting, the ICAB team met Kinzang Wangmo, General Secretary of Accounting & Auditing Standards Board of Bhutan and discussed various issues of professional Development. They also met Tashi Wangzing of Royal Institute of Management in Bhutan.
BSS adds: Earlier on December 15 in 2022, the ICAB visiting team in Bhutan met Shib Nath Roy, Bangladeshi Ambassador to Bhutan at the latter's office.
Describing the details of CA course curriculum, education process and the opportunity therein, ICAB delegates requested the Ambassador to take initiatives for building awareness in Bhutan about CA education in Bangladesh.
They also said, Bangladesh and Bhutan can work together to encourage the Bhutanese students to study CA in Bangladesh. The Ambassador assured the ICAB delegates that he would consult with the government of the Kingdom of Bhutan. In another appointment, they had a meeting with Dawa Dakpa of Head of policy Division of Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan on the same day.
ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain also attended Bangladesh Victory Day programme organized by Bangladesh Embassy in Bhutan on December 16, 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany to cut the ribbon on first LNG terminal
IMF loan is like a character certificate: PM’s Advisor
‘Informal sector workers, women hit hardest during pandemic’
StanChart Group head José Viñals visits Bangladesh
BTMA urges govt to ban garment waste exports
BASIC Bank Ltd Chairman Professor Dr. Abul Hashem along with Directors 
To celebrate the Victory day, Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and CEO
Victory Day


Latest News
PM asks for vigil against killers' attempt to resume power
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior to his visit: Minister
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft