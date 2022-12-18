Problems in country’s banking sector not due to Covid or war: CPD

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Executive Director Fahmida Khatun said the country's current banking sector problem is not caused by coronavirus or regional conflict.

She told this while speaking as a key note speaker at a seminar titled 'Economy in Crisis: What Can Be The Action Plan?' organized by the think tank in the city on Saturday.

She said this sector has been facing weakness for a long time. The amount of default loans is increasing as various indicators are showing weakness. Due to poor governance and lack of reforms, the sector is getting weaker and weaker, she said.

Default loans are increasing. If the situation does not improve, banks will remain undercapitalized. The amount of default loans is increasing gradually, Fahmida said.

The total volume of non-performing loans (NPLs) has increased by more than three times in the last 10 years since 2012, said a report released by the CPD at the event.

The NPLs increased to Tk 1,343.96 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 from Tk 427.25 billion in the fourth quarter of FY2012.

The CPD unveiled the report titled "Managing the Economic Crisis: CPD's policy recommendation" at an event held in Dhaka.

"However, actual NPL will be much higher if loans in special mention accounts, loans with court injunctions, and rescheduled loans are included," it said.

The CPD mentioned that appointments of bank directors based on political connections, loans sanctioned on political grounds, rescheduling of loans despite the poor record of repayment, and writing off loans to reduce the tax burden and clean balance sheets of banks are among the reasons behind the high volume of the NPLs in the country.

Besides, the weak internal control and compliance risk management of banks, lack of independence of the Bangladesh Bank, dual regulation by the Financial Institutions Division and the central bank, and flexibilities given to defaulters by the central bank are also responsible for the high volume of the NPLs, it said.

Planning minister MA Mannan was chief guest on the occasion, Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari, MP was special guest, former governor of Bangladesh Bank. Salehuddin Ahmed, Policy Research Institute, executive Director, Ahsan Mansur, former chief economist of World Bank Dhaka office. Zahid Hossain, and Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Rupali Haque Chowdhury attended as special discussants in the seminar.

The planning minister M A Mannan said the economy is not run by the finance minister. Neither the economy is run by the planning minister nor by the governor of Bangladesh Bank. The Prime Minister is running the economy. This is the law, because the Prime Minister is the head of the government.

"I may be sick today or someone else is sick, I may not go to office. But the work will not be left. I want to say that we are running the economy based on knowledge. We have learned these by working with some scholars."

The Planning Minister said, "I represent a rural area, Haor area. I go to Hoar every week, talk to neighbors there. Talk to chairman, ward councilors and root level people. You see dark clouds, we see silver lighting", he said.

He said inflation is an important issue. "My ministry's job is to determine that. Inflation is falling, but at a lower rate. People are somewhat relieved. I will take issue with anyone who says that BBS is not correct. We don't lie about numbers. Our figure has been accepted by the World Bank and the IMF," he pointed out.











