Bashundhara extend winning run as Shamsunnahar Jr. scores hat-trick

Shamsunnahar Jr. scored a brilliant hat-trick as Bashundhara Kings thrashing Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash by 7-0 goals in a match of the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League held on Saturday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur.

In the proceeding, Shamsunnahar Jr. scored hat-trick with five goals in the 49th, 53rd, 69th, 71st and 85th minutes while she was well supported by Sanjida and Nargis who netted one goal apiece in the 18th and 22nd minutes respectively for Bashundhara.

Earlier, in the day's first match, Aklima's brilliant hat-trick saw Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College CSC continue their winning run crushing Cumilla United Club by 6-0 goals also held at the same venue. -BSS











