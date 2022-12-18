Video
Bashundhara extend winning run

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Women's Football Shamsunnahar Jr. scored a brilliant hat-trick as star-studded Bashundhara Kings extend their winning run thrashing Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash by 7-0 goals in a match of the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League held on Saturday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
In the proceeding, Shamsunnahar Jr. scored hat-trick with five goals in the 49th, 53rd, 69th, 71st and 85th minutes while she was well supported by Sanjida and Nargis who netted one goal apiece in the 18th and 22nd minutes respectively for Bashundhara.
Earlier, in the day's first match, Aklima's brilliant hat-trick saw Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College CSC continue their winning run crushing Cumilla United Club by 6-0 goals also held at the same venue.
Apart from Aklima's hat-trick with four goals in the 3rd, 13th, 64th and 74th minutes Shaheda and Sapna supported her with a lone goal each in the 41st and 57th minutes respectively in the one-sided affair.    -BSS


