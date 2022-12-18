

FIFA World Cup final tonight

Whoever wins the match will lift its third trophy of the tournament as both won the title twice each. Argentina became the champion in 1978 and 1986 while France in 1998 and 2018.

Lionel Messi's Argentina is dearly waiting for a trophy for the team and its 35-year-old skipper Messi who is retiring from his international career after the final tonight. Messi, who is one of the greatest footballers of all time, came close to clinching the title in 2014 yet lost the final match to Germany. He had been longing for another chance to bring a colourful end to his international career by winning the trophy of the World Cup. Also, the Argentine boys will definitely do anything possible to recover from the trophy drought in the tournament as they last celebrated a World Cup three decades ago in 1986.

Defending champion France, on the other hand, will try its best to keep the trophy home.

Not so many teams are there in the World Cup that were able to win the trophy twice in a row. Only Italy and Brazil have the honour of winning the trophy twice in a row. Italy made history winning the title in 1934 and 1938 while Brazil joined the gang winning the 1958 and 1962 World Cups. Now, it's a chance for France to win the trophy this time and share the honour with the two.

Interestingly, Argentine star forward Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappé are jointly leading the top scorer list of the tournament, scoring five goals each.

Argentina is playing in the tournament for the 18th time while France is for the 16th time.

To confirm the final, Argentina outplayed last-time runner-up Croatia 3-0 in the first semifinal match at the same Lusail stadium while France had a hard-fought win over Morocco in the second semifinal match.

Before tonight, the two met 12 times from 1930 to 2018 in different international friendly matches and FIFA World Cups. Argentina won six times while France three times. The rest of the matches saw ties. In the last World Cup in 2018, France defeated Argentina by 4-3.

But, considering their recent performance, it can be said that both the teams possess greater resources in all the departments to change the game anytime and have an equal chance to win it tonight.













