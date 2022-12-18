Debutant Zakir's ton keeps Tigers in race



Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan reacts after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 17, 2022. photo: AFP

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and inform Mehidy Miraz remained unbeaten on 40 and nine runs respectively.

On Saturday morning, Bangladesh resumed from overnight's 42 for not and dominated over the visiting bowlers throughout the morning session of the day. Continued from 25 runs, Nazmul Hossain Shanto threw his wicket when he was 67. He pushed the outside off delivery to the slip, which Virat Kohli failed to grip but wicketkeeper Rishab Pant caught before touching the ground. The 124-run partnership between Shanto and Zakir was the highest any wicket's partnership by Bangladeshis against India.

Another opener Zakir continued his confidence spectrum and reached the three digit magical figure hitting a boundary shot and got out just after completing his ton. The southpaw hit 13 boundaries and one over boundary.

One down batter Yasir Ali Rabbi (5) followed by Liton Das (19) and Mushfiqur Rahim (23) failed to justify their names as Bangladesh once again went out of the game. Nurul Hasan Sohan's departure on three worsened the condition. Bangladesh were 238 for six at that juncture of the game.

Shakib and Miraz have to give above their best to save the game and must try to stay in the middle as long as they can.

Axar Patel hauled three for 50 while Umesh Yadav, Ravichandar Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav shared the rest among them.

Earlier on Wednesday, India decided to bat first winning the toss and posted 404 runs in their first innings before being bowled out. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 90 runs, Shreyas Iyer 86, Ravi Chandar Ashwin 58, Rishab Pant 46 and Kuldeep Yadav 40.

Miraz and Taijul Islam hauled four wickets each while Ebadot and Khaled shared the rest between them.

Bangladesh in reply, were dismissed on 150. Mushfiqur Rahim (28), Miraz (25) and Liton Das (24) were just to show resistance for whiles.

Yadav notched five for 40 whereas Mohammad Siraj took three as Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav got one wicket each.

Guests however, declared their 2nd innings on 258 for two ridding on the bat of Pujara (not out 102) and Shubman Gill (110) to set enormous 513-run target.











