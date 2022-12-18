Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Toxic alcohol kills 37 in Bihar

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

CHAPRA, Dec 17: Toxic hooch has killed at least 37 people in the eastern Indian state of Bihar where alcohol is banned, officials said Saturday, with unconfirmed reports putting the death toll at over 70.
Selling and consuming liquor is banned in several parts of India, driving a thriving black market for potent and sometimes lethal backstreet moonshine that kills hundreds every year.
Families of the victims in the latest tragedy said that people from several villages drank a locally made tipple known as "Mahua" or "Desi Daru" on Monday at a wedding and other events.
Many then complained of stomach pain and vision loss and started vomiting. By Thursday more 20 people were dead and on Saturday around a dozen were in hospital in a critical condition.
"More than two dozen people have lost lives in the last 48 hours," a police official told AFP, saying that 37 people had died so far.
He was unable to confirm some local media reports that 71 people had died.
Police have detained more than 100 people in connection with illegal manufacturing and selling liquor in the last three days, while 600 litres of hooch have been seized.
Local authorities have been trumpeting their use of drones, helicopters and motorboats to crack down on the black market, but the most recent incident is just the latest in a string of similar deadly cases.
    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Toxic alcohol kills 37 in Bihar
Shehbaz calls for 'political stability' as Imran set to unveil assembly dissolution strategy
Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha burn an effigy of Pakistani foreign minister
BJP members burn effigies of Pakistan foreign minister
Philippine communist leader dies at 83
Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for EU
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus
US to begin refilling oil reserve after huge Biden release


Latest News
PM asks for vigil against killers attempt to resume power
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior his visit: Minister
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft