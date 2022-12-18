Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Shehbaz calls for 'political stability' as Imran set to unveil assembly dissolution strategy

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Dec 17: As PTI gears up to unveil plans for the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called for political stability in the country and slammed his opponents for "spreading      anarchy".
"It is required for the sake of loyalty to Pakistan and allegiance that there must be economic stability," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted the premier as saying.
Shehbaz's remarks come ahead of a PTI rally in Lahore where party chairman Imran Khan is expected to disclose the date of dissolution of the two assemblies - KP and Punjab - where his party is in power.
Last month, Imran said that his party would disassociate itself from the "current corrupt political system" by quitting the two provincial assemblies.
The decision to dissolve assemblies had been met with great objection from PML-N and PPP leaders - the main forces of the ruling PDM government. Later, the PML-N announced that it was ready to contest elections in case the PTI continues with its decision to dissolve the two assemblies.
In a statement carried by state-run APP, PM Shehbaz said that only political stability and an economic charter could "strengthen Pakistan's national solidarity".
"The people who had laid land mines in the economic foundations of the country, are out to do the same in the political foundations of the country," Shehbaz stated in a veiled reference to the PTI leadership.
He said that it was the "desire of someone" that Pakistan should be pushed into (financial) default but assured that neither it would happen nor would they let it happen.
"The people who had hurt public confidence are now out to dissolve assemblies," he added, claiming that their objective was to create political instability.
"There is no doubt that economic havoc was brought under an agenda and the political instability is a continuity of that action," he opined.
Shehbaz called upon the nation to ponder why the "wrongdoing junta" suddenly swung into action whenever the country was taken on the path of economic prosperity.
"The political miscreants wanted to force the world to not invest in Pakistan by spreading anarchy, besides hampering the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people," Shehbaz said.
He lambasted his political opponents for being self-centric and interested in their political interests and for not being concerned about the plight of the flood victims or the efforts to save them from the harsh winter conditions, hunger, and       diseases.    -DAWN







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Toxic alcohol kills 37 in Bihar
Shehbaz calls for 'political stability' as Imran set to unveil assembly dissolution strategy
Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha burn an effigy of Pakistani foreign minister
BJP members burn effigies of Pakistan foreign minister
Philippine communist leader dies at 83
Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for EU
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus
US to begin refilling oil reserve after huge Biden release


Latest News
PM asks for vigil against killers attempt to resume power
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior his visit: Minister
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft