Shehbaz calls for 'political stability' as Imran set to unveil assembly dissolution strategy

Dec 17: As PTI gears up to unveil plans for the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called for political stability in the country and slammed his opponents for "spreading anarchy".

"It is required for the sake of loyalty to Pakistan and allegiance that there must be economic stability," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted the premier as saying.

Shehbaz's remarks come ahead of a PTI rally in Lahore where party chairman Imran Khan is expected to disclose the date of dissolution of the two assemblies - KP and Punjab - where his party is in power.

Last month, Imran said that his party would disassociate itself from the "current corrupt political system" by quitting the two provincial assemblies.

The decision to dissolve assemblies had been met with great objection from PML-N and PPP leaders - the main forces of the ruling PDM government. Later, the PML-N announced that it was ready to contest elections in case the PTI continues with its decision to dissolve the two assemblies.

In a statement carried by state-run APP, PM Shehbaz said that only political stability and an economic charter could "strengthen Pakistan's national solidarity".

"The people who had laid land mines in the economic foundations of the country, are out to do the same in the political foundations of the country," Shehbaz stated in a veiled reference to the PTI leadership.

He said that it was the "desire of someone" that Pakistan should be pushed into (financial) default but assured that neither it would happen nor would they let it happen.

"The people who had hurt public confidence are now out to dissolve assemblies," he added, claiming that their objective was to create political instability.

"There is no doubt that economic havoc was brought under an agenda and the political instability is a continuity of that action," he opined.

Shehbaz called upon the nation to ponder why the "wrongdoing junta" suddenly swung into action whenever the country was taken on the path of economic prosperity.

"The political miscreants wanted to force the world to not invest in Pakistan by spreading anarchy, besides hampering the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people," Shehbaz said.

He lambasted his political opponents for being self-centric and interested in their political interests and for not being concerned about the plight of the flood victims or the efforts to save them from the harsh winter conditions, hunger, and diseases. -DAWN











