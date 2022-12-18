BJP members burn effigies of Pakistan foreign minister

'A reflection of growing frustration': Pakistan rejects India's criticism of Bilawal's Modi remarksBHUBANESWAR, Dec 17: Members of India's ruling party set fire to effigies of Pakistan's foreign minister on Saturday, following a war of words between the rival South Asian rivals at the United Nations.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have had poisoned relations and fought several wars since independence from Britain 75 years ago.

This week at the UN in New York, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told Pakistan to "try to be (a) good neighbour", calling the country the "epicentre of terrorism".

His Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded by calling India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "butcher of Gujarat".

This was in reference to when Modi was chief minister of the state of Gujarat when sectarian riots in 2002 left more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, dead. He was accused of turning a blind eye. On Friday hundreds of members of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members held a protest outside Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi over the remarks.

The BJP announced new protests around the country for Saturday, and in the cities of Bhubaneswar, Amritsar and Ranchi demonstrators set fire to effigies of Bhutto Zardari and shouted slogans.

On Friday, India's foreign ministry called Bhutto Zadari's comments a "new low even for Pakistan", while quipping that "'Made in Pakistan' terrorism had to stop".

Pakistan on Saturday responded with its own statement saying that the Indian government "has tried to hide behind subterfuge and canard to conceal the realities of the 2002 Gujarat massacre."

"It is a shameful story of a mass killings, lynching, rape and plunder. The fact of the matter is that the masterminds of the Gujarat massacre have escaped justice and now hold key government positions in India," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan on Saturday rejected the statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a "reflection of India's growing frustration".

On Thursday, FM Bilawal had described Modi as the "butcher of Gujarat" while responding to his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the United Nations after he accused Pakistan of perpetuating terrorism and sheltering al-Qaeda honcho Osama bin Laden.

"I would like to remind Mr Jaishankar that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister (of India)," Bilawal had said.

"He (Narendra Modi) was banned from entering this country (the United States). These are the prime minister and foreign minister of RSS, which draws inspiration from Hitler's SS," he added.

Subsequently, in a statement issued yesterday, the Indian government heavily criticised Bilawal's remarks. According to NDTV, the Indian foreign ministry said that Pakistan "lacked the credentials to cast aspersions at India".

Separately, furious BJP workers led a march to the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. Today, BJP workers held anti-Bilawal protests in other parts of India.

Retorting to the statement today, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: "The Indian government has tried to hide behind subterfuge and canard to conceal the realities of the 2002 Gujarat massacre.

"It is a shameful story of mass killings, lynching, rape and plunder. The fact of the matter is that the masterminds of the Gujarat massacre have escaped justice and now hold key government positions in India," she said in a statement.

Baloch stressed that no verbosity could hide the crimes of the "Saffron terrorists" in India. "Hindutva, the political ideology of the ruling party, has given rise to a climate of hate, divisiveness and impunity."

She went on to say that the culture of impunity was "deeply embedded" in the Hindutva-driven polity in India.

The acquittal of the mastermind and perpetrators of the heinous attack on Delhi-Lahore Samjhota Express, that killed 40 Pakistani nationals on Indian soil, demonstrates the massacre of justice under the RSS-BJP dispensation." -AFP, DAWN














