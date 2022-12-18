Video
Sunday, 18 December, 2022
Home Foreign News

Philippine communist leader dies at 83

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

MANILA, Dec 17: Jose Maria Sison, who launched one of the world's longest-running Maoist insurgencies, has died at 83, the Communist Party of the Philippines announced Saturday.
The former university professor died in the Netherlands, where he had lived in self-imposed exile since the collapse of peace talks in 1987, when the rebellion that has claimed tens of thousands of lives was at its peak.
"Sison... passed away at around 8:40 p.m. (Philippine time) after two weeks' confinement in a hospital in Utrecht," the party said in a statement, without specifying the cause of death.
"The Filipino proletariat and toiling people grieve the death of their teacher and guiding light."
The Philippines' defence ministry said his death could finally lead to an end of violence in the country, calling Sison the "greatest stumbling block" to peace.
"The death of Sison is but a symbol of the crumbling hierarchy" of the communist movement, it said, calling for remaining rebels to surrender.
"A new era without Sison dawns for the Philippines... Let us now give peace a chance."
Sison had hoped to overthrow the government and establish a Maoist regime that would end "US imperialism" in the former American colony.
The US State Department designated the communist party and its armed wing foreign terrorist organisations in 2002.    -AFP








