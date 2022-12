Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus













Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (R) next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C) after the signing of an Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Green Energy Development and Transmission between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary at the presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on December 17. photo : AFP