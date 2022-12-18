16 people killed, 14 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 16 people have been killed and at least 14 others injured in separate road accidents in 12 districts- Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Magura, Sirajganj, Munshiganj, Jashore, Bogura, Kushtia, Mymensingh, Rangamati, Satkhira and Chapainawabganj, in three days.

BRAHMANBARIA: A young man was killed in a road accident in Sarail Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Ashish Chandra Das, 20, son of Shachindra Chandra Das, a resident of Baro Dheetpur Village under Shahbajpur Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Ashis was returning his house riding by a motorcycle at night. On the way, a passenger-laden bus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Islamabad area, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

HABIGANJ: Two people have been killed and three others injured in a road accident in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Nayan Mia, 42, and Fatik Mia, 35.

Police and local sources said a Sylhet-bound passenger-laden bus from Dhaka hit a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Bejura area of the upazila in the evening, leaving five passengers of the auto-rickshaw severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nayan and Fatik dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhabpur Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

MAGURA: A passenger was killed and three others were injured after a bus crashed into a roadside truck in Shalikha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Simakhali Bazar area at around 6 am.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 50, hailed from Narsingdi District.

Shalikha PS OC Bisarul Islam said a passenger-laden bus of 'Mamun Paribahan' hit a roadside truck from behind in Simakhali Bazar area on the highway in the morning, leaving one of the bus passengers dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were taken to Magura 250-Bed Hospital, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured after being crushed by a bus in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Sirajganj-Nolka highway in Shiyalkol area of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Shoriful Islam, 40, son of Rafiqul Islam, hailed from Ullapara Upazila in the district.

Sirajganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Ataur Rahman said a speedy bus rammed a motorcycle in Shiyalkol area on the highway in the morning, leaving its rider Shoriful dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured is currently undergoing treatment at Sirajganj 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, the fire service official added.

MUNSHIGANJ: Three buses have collided with each other due to dense fog on Padma Bridge, leaving several passengers injured.

The accident took place at around 8:30am on Thursday near the Pillar No. 19 on the Janjira-bound lane.

Traffic police later removed the buses using wreckers at around 12:30pm.

Local sources said a critically injured passenger was rushed to Srinagar Upazila Health Complex following the collision among three buses of Tungipara Express, Meghna Travels and Shariatpur Paribahan. Following the accident, passengers got down from the buses and left for their destinations by other buses on their own.

Srinagar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Farhana said the injured was identified as Bashar, 16, son of Jewel Mia of Singpara under Srinagar Upazila in Munshiganj District. He has been going on under treatment. He received injury on face. It could not be possible to talk to him about the accident.

Ariful Islam, who is in-charge of Safety and Security of Padma Bridge, told the Daily Observer that the buses were moving slowly due to dense fog. At that time, a bus of 'Meghna Travels' rammed a Janjira-bound Tungipara Express bus on the rear side, leaving the front side of Meghna Travels bus badly damaged. At the same time, a bus of 'Shariatpur Paribahan' coming from behind rammed the Meghna Travels bus on the rear side causing major damage on its front side.

He further said plying of buses was suspended on Janzira-bound lane for four hours from 6:30am to 12:30pm following the accident. Later at around 12:30pm, the buses were removed using wreckers by Mawa traffic police. Then plying of vehicles through the lane was resumed.

JASHORE: Two young men were killed in a road accident in Monirampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Nahid Hossain, 22, a resident of Machhna Village, and Shihab Hossain, a resident of Mohanpur Village in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Nahid and Shihab were going towards Monirampur area from Rajganj riding by a motorcycle at night. On the way, the motorcycle lost control over its steering and collided with a pillar of a bridge, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, members of fire service recovered the bodies from the scene.

Monirampur PS OC Abdul Hannan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BOGURA: A village doctor was killed in a road accident in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Afsar Ali, 63, a resident of Amjhupi Village under Gunahar Union in the upazila.

Locals and the deceased's relatives said Afsar Ali was returning the house in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, an auto-van coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle on the Dupchanchia-Akkelpur road, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued by the locals and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Dupchanchia PS OC Azadur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

KUSHTIA: Two people have been killed and three others injured after a covered van smashed an auto-rickshaw in Bheramara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place on the Bheramara-Allahar Dorga road in Bankapool area of the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased were identified as Ruhul Amin, 60, and Majnu Ali, 55, residents of Juniadah Village in the upazila.

Bheramara PS OC Rafiqul Islam said a covered van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Bankapool area on the Bheramara-Allahar Dorga road in the morning, leaving two people dead on the spot and three others injured.

On information, police recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Bheramara Upazila Health Complex.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: Two people have been killed and another person was injured in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw on the Mymensingh-Sherpur road in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw passenger Sohag Mandal and its driver Hafizul Islam. They were residents of Sadar and Imadpur unions respectively in Fulpur Upazila of the district.

Tarakanda PS OC Abul Khayer said the accident took place at around 11am when a speedy truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Khamar Bazar area, which left the trio critically injured.

The injured were rescued by locals and rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where the duo succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, he said.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the MMCH morgue for autopsies.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A man was killed after being hit by a truck on the Kaptai-Rangamati road in Debotachori area under Kaptai Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Basu Das, 35, a resident of Veterinary Hospital area in Rajasthali Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a truck hit the man when he was going to Rangamati from the house in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Rangamati General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Basu Das dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Kaptai PS OC Md Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed against the truck driver and the legal steps are under process in this regard.

SATKHIRA: Two men including a ninth grader boy have been killed and two others injured as a truck ran over them in Dakshin Debnagar crossing in the district town on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sajib Hossain, 14, son of Mujibor Sardar, a resident of Mothurapur Village; and Faysal Ahmed, 28, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Nolkura Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. Sajib was a ninth grader student of Labsa High School.

Police and local sources said Faysal Ahmed was a kiln worker and he was returning the house with his colleagues Hazrat Ali and Abdus Sabur in the evening riding by a van. Meanwhile, Sajib Hossain was also returning home from school riding by a bicycle behind the van.

A truck hit the bicycle first then the van at that time, leaving them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Satkhira Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Faysal and Sajib dead. Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Sub-Inspector of Satkhira PS Dev Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a truck at Choudala intersection under Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Muntaj Ali, 75, son of late Kolimuddin, a resident of Benichok Village under Chaudala Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Muntaj was returning to the house riding by his bicycle in the morning. At that time, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the bicycle, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers, however, seized the truck and arrested its driver from the scene.

Gomastapur PS OC confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.