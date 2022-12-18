Video
Three men murdered in Chattogram, Natore

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two young brothers and an elderly man have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Natore, in four days.
CHATTOGRAM: Two brothers were stabbed to death and four others injured in a clash over an altercation at Rangunia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Jalal Uddin, 28, and his brother Kamal Hossain, 25, sons of Jahir Ahmed, residents of Khurshiya Village in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, Jalal locked into an altercation with his neighbour Shafiqul Islam over feeding his cow in a field in the village. At one stage of the altercation, Shafiqul was attacked by Jalal.
Later on, relatives of Shafiqul including his family members attacked on Jalal in the afternoon to take revenge. Jalal and his brother were killed on the spot during the clash while four others injured.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangunia Police Station (PS) Obaidul Islam said on information, police rushed there and took the situation under control.
Police have detained Shafiqul Islam and Khorshed Alam in this connection, the OC added.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An elderly man was killed and four others were injured in a clash in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Belal Uddin Mandal, 65, son of late Mozahar Ali Mandal, a resident of Mashinda Village under Nagar union in the upazila.
The injured persons are: Kamrul Islam, 35, Ruhul Amin, 33, Ratan, 20, and Alauddin, 40. All of them are residents of the same area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Belal Uddin Mandal's younger brother Modaccher Mandal had a long standing feud with one Ayub Ali Mandal and his brothers over the ownership of a piece of land.
As a sequel to it, the supporters of Ayub Mandal attacked on Belal Uddin and his people in Mashinda Bazar area in the morning, and hacked them, leaving five people critically injured.
Critically injured Belal was rescued and rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 6:30pm. However, police arrested 10 people in this connection.
Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision.


