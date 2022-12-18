Man crushed under train in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Dec 17: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Erajul Islam, 30, hailed from Sadar Upazila of Kurigram District.

Police and local sources said the Chattogram-bound Sonarbangla Express train hit the man in the morning while he was crossing the rail line in Bijoypur Bazar area under Cumilla Sadar Upazila, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Laksam Railway Police Station Zasim Uddin confirmed the incident.











