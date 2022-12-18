Video
Date juice disappearing from southern region

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

The date trees prepared for juice extraction in Bakerganj Upazila of Barishal. photo: observer

BARISHAL, Dec 17: Tasty date juice is disappearing from southern region including Barishal.
In the changing seasonal system of Bangladesh, the winter is now prevailing in the region.
Still the winter feeling is not so cold in the town. But in villages, it is causing a foggy morning.
In the winter breakfast, people prefer fresh date juice along with different food items including cake, payes and fruits.
This time date juice extractors are supposed to pass busy time in collecting juice. But it is not happening.  
Not so preparation of date juice collection is seen in the region.
Date juice is not available in village bazaars in Barishal.
Extractors said, date trees have been destroyed by brick fields where fuel wood is burnt. Now only few date trees are seen in some village fields and along muddy roads.
Due to lack of monitoring by Department of Forest (DoF), date trees have been cut mostly.
Kaniz Fatima Mahi, student of Barishal University, said, "We see no longer much date trees like before along village roads. Due to lack of repairing village roads and interest of people, date trees are just disappearing gradually."
Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Barishal Harun-ur-Rashid said, date trees are disappearing almost from entire Bangladesh; shaving date trees by extractors is an art work; with the arrival of the winter, their demand goes up.  
"But because of lack of our consciousness, date trees are disappearing," the DAE official maintained".


