90 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 90 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Jashore, Narayanganj and Meherpur, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 78 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 16 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining six were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 23 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant and 11 others drug addicts.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the arrested in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, police rescued two kidnapped boys and arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping in the city.

According to police sources, the arrested persons were identified as Raju Islam, 26, son of Shahjahan, Sajibul Islam, 27, son of Mozder Hossain, Muhammad Sakil, 23, son of Saidul Islam, and Mukhlesur Rahman, 25, son of Jakkar Ali. All of them are residents of the city.

Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP, said that a gang of 7 to 8 kidnappers kidnapped two boys identified as Jasim Uddin, 13, and Muhammad Maruf, 12, from city haat area on Thursday.

Subsequently, they demanded a ransom of Tk 1.5 lakh from their parents.

A case was lodged with Shah Mukhdum Police Station (PS) in this connection at night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers rescued the boys after conducted a sudden drive at a house in Bhobanipur Village under Paba PS on Friday morning.

Police have also seized three motorbikes which were used in the kidnapping, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 15 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and 26 were nabbed on various charges. The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possession.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 14 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers have also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, a case has been filed against 150 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islam and its affiliate organization Chhatra Shibir in connection with the attack on police in Rajshahi.

The names of 16 people were mentioned in the case filed by the police as plaintiffs with Boalia Model PS in the city on Tuesday night. The rest have been named as unidentified defendants.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Boalia Model PS Ariful Islam filed the case as defendant.

Following this, police arrested six people.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia Model PS Mazharul Islam said police conducted separate drives in various places in the city on Tuesday night. At that time, six people including Jamaat-e-Islami Shah Makhdum PS Naib Amir Hafizur Rahman have been arrested in the case of attack on police. Two of them are accused.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were attacked while dispersing the Jamaat protest procession in the city's Dorikharbona area. At that time, two policemen were injured by bricks thrown from the procession.

The leaders and activists of Rajshahi City Unit of Jamaat-e-Islam brought out the procession from the city's New Market area in protest against the arrest of the Jamaat's central Amir.

When the procession reached Dorikharbona junction, police chased them from behind. At that time, they threw bricks targeting the law enforcers, the OC added.

JASHORE: District Unit Member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and former president of Jashore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mizanur Rahman Khan has been arrested on Thursday.

He was arrested at around 2:30pm from his business establishment in the district town.

There are allegations that plainclothes policemen of District DB Police picked Mizanur Rahman Khan up without any warrant from his business entity at the outskirt of the town.

Mizanur Rahman Khan was later shown arrested in a case related to subversive acts and produced before a court. Later on, the court ordered to send him to jail.

Election to the Jashore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be held on January 7 next. Two panels are contesting the election. Mizanur Rahman Khan is leading the Sanmilito Baboshayee Oikya Parishad (Combined Businessmen Unity Council) Panel. His panel members have alleged that Khan was arrested in a false case to disrupt his win in the election.

But, police have claimed that there is a case related to subversive acts against the BNP's influential leader Mizan.

However, Sanmilito Baboshayee Oikya Parishad Member Atiqul Islam Babu, who is contesting the election of Jashore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alleged that election was not held over the last eight years. The chamber is being run by an administrator. "Businessmen know it very well who have not allowed holding the election in so many years. Our panel leader in the election is Mizanur Rahman Khan. He was detained by police in a very much planned way so that he could not take part in the election and give leadership."

When contacted with Superintend of Police in Jashore Proloy Kumar Joarder several times to know about the arrest of Mizanur Rahman Khan, his mobile phone was found switched off.

Jashore Chamber Election Commission sources said a total of 53 candidates submitted nomination papers against 21 posts. Of them, 36 candidates submitted nomination papers for general posts, 15 for associate posts and two for group member posts.

In the election, Jashore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former president Mizanur Rahman Khan leading the Sanmilito Baboshayee Oikya Parishad panel, while former executive member Humayun Kabir Kobu is leading the Jashore Baboshayee Forum.

Meanwhile, BNP has strongly condemned the arrest of Mizanur Rahman Khan. It also demanded immediate release all the leaders of the party in Jashore including Mizanur Rahman Khan.

He is the responsible leader for Chowgacha-Jhikargacha Parliamentary Constituency on behalf of the Jashore District BNP. Because of it, BNP gave him nomination from Jashore-2 Constituency in the last 2018 general election.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: A team of police arrested five gang members along with five stolen motorcycles from Chonpara area of Rupganj Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

The detained men are: Jasim Uddin, 28, Ruhul amin, 27, Sameer Miah, 24, Tanvir Miah, 26, hail from Nabinagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District, and Abdur Rahman, 25, hails from Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla District.

Rupganj PS OC AFM Sayed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila in the morning and arrested the five people along with five stolen motorcycles.

A case was filed with the PS against them and taking of legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.

MEHERPUR: Six people including a former leader of Gangni Upazila Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were arrested by police in the district on Tuesday night on charge of gambling.

The arrested persons are: former BCL leader is Shahiduzzaman Sipu, Rabiul Islam, Zubair Hossain Ujjal, Bipul Hossain, Chanchal Hossain and Ziaur Rahman.

After raiding Sipu's private office at around 8:30pm till 11pm, police arrested six people including the former BCL leader, and took them to custody.

According to DB Police sources, gambling is played online at Shahiduzzaman Sipu's private office in Gangni Uttarpara. Many people are involved in gambling through Sipu. Money is being smuggled abroad through online gambling. On such allegations, two teams of DB Police and Gangni PS raided Sipu's private office at night. At that time, some people including Sipu were sitting there as usual. 14 mobile phones used in gambling were also seized during the drive.

Meherpur Additional Superintendent of Police Ajmal Hossain, Gangni PS OC Abdur Razzak and District DB Police OC Saiful Islam led the drive.

















