Gazaria boat haat keeps up sales at Lalmohan



The photo shows two labourers preparing boats for sale at Gazaria Bazar in Lalmohan Upazila. photo: observer

For about 30 years, the haat has been keeping up its tradition of boat sales. According to the haat sources, the boat sale-buy takes place at the haat for the whole year, but the trading goes up mostly in the dry season, with fishers preparing to go to fishing with boats as well as demand for ferry boats.

From the haat, boats are sent to Cox's Bazar, Khulna, Chottagram, Laxmipur, Noakhali and other parts of the country. This is a very potential sector of the economy. In the case of developing the socio-economic condition of district, the sector has been playing a significant role. But due to lack of supervising by any government or private authority, the sector did not flourish.

More than two lakh fishers of Bhola District are using boats or trawlers in fishing across the 190 kilometre water stretch. Not only this, boats are also the only means of doing ferrying services in island areas of Bhola.

That is why, the demand of boats is very high in Bhola. But there is no big institution in Bhola to make such boats or trawlers.

A visit found full working activities amid sounds of saw machines, hammers, spikes, and wood.

Boat makers said, on the basis of size and shape, it takes one week to 15-20 days to make a boat.

Boat Maker Monir Uddin said, "I have been making boats for many years. The wage was poor before. Now I am getting a wage of Tk 900."

Another Nagor Mistri said, boats are built here and sold; per piece boat is selling at Tk 40,000-80,000 on the basis of size and shape.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Ruhul Kuddus said, "There are plans for taking ahead this industry. We will do all the necessary things to expand its area. Of course, we will do that. We want this boat industry expand."

Local conscious sections think, if the government takes steps to improve lives of labourers engaged in the industry, it will play important role in boosting the economy of Bhola and the country.













