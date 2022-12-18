Freedom fighters accorded reception at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Dec 17: A total of 21 freedom fighters (FFs) were accorded reception in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Friday evening on the occasion of the 52nd Victory Day.

Kaptai Army Camp felicitated the FFs in a programme at around 7 pm on Friday in a field adjacent to No. 4 Kaptai Union Parishad (UP) in the upazila.

The reception programme was organized by Muktijoddha Sangsad.

Kaptai 56EB Zone Commander Lt Col Noor Ullah Jewel attended the programme as the chief guest.

Kaptai Upazila Awami League President Angsuichain Chowdhury presided over the function.

Kaptai Muktijoddha Sangsad Commander Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech at the programme.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Kaptai Circle) Rawshan Ara Rob, Union Parishad Chairman Engineer Abdul Latif and FF MA Rashid, among others, also spoke at the programme.











