Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:49 PM
Two found dead in Meherpur, Mymensingh

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Meherpur and Mymensingh, on Friday and Saturday.  
MEHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman from Kulbaria Village under Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shahanara Khatun, 50, wife of late Raidul Islam, a resident of Kulbaria Village in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, the deceased's son Sajib Hossain spotted the body of his mother in a field in the area in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the field and sent it Meherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Meherpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the blood-stained body of a man from the Gafargaon-Kishoreganj road in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.
Gafargaon PS OC (Investigation) Anwar Hossain said locals spotted the blood-stained body of the man lying on the Gafargaon-Kishoreganj road in Porshipara area under Gafargaon Sadar Union in the upazila in the evening and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Gafargaon PS OC Faruq Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.


