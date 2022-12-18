Consumers suffer for high commodity prices in Munsiganj

MUNSIGANJ, Dec 17: Sky-high commodity prices are getting all consumers into hardship living in the district.

According to bazaar sources, soaring prices of essential commodities have been continuing in the district, causing hiccupping to consumers for the last one month in the district.

Rice, pulse, sugar, edible oil, meat and all other items are selling at unabated higher prices at retail and wholesale levels.

Fixed-income, low-income, and middle-income consumers are hiccupping to adjust the increasing prices of their daily items. It was learnt. Their fighting is going on between increased living costs and decreased earnings. They are fighting for survivals.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, consumers at Munsiganj Bazar complained, after purchases of rice, pulse, sugar, they cannot afford purchasing fish.

All commodities are not being imported from abroad, but despite that, prices of local items are continuing to go up, they added.

"There is no option for insolvent-people like us to survive," said one Ismail Hossain, a consumer at the bazaar.

Consumers' concern is that even this winter vegetable prices are not coming down, he added.

A visit found hung lists of different commodities in front of wholesale shops of Munsiganj Bazar.

According to these lists, Minicat rice is fixed at Tk 72 per kilogram (kg), rice-28 at Tk 60, Basmati variety at Tk 85, Nazirshail at Tk 80, Atap at 50, aromatic rice at 136, flour at Tk 60, fine four at Tk 68.

Shop sources said, one month back, flour was sold at Tk 55 per kg while fine flour at Tk 53-54.

At present, per kg sugar is selling at Tk 110. Per litre soya bean oil and quality oil is selling at Tk 195 and Tk 150 respectively while palm oil at Tk 140 and mustard oil at Tk 240.

Local red gram pulse (masur) is selling at Tk 140 per kg, Mug and Anchor at Tk 115 each, Buter daal at Tk 88 per kg.

Local garlic is selling at Tk 80 per kg while China variety at Tk 125. Local onion is selling at Tk 45 per kg. Local ginger is selling at Tk 120 per kg while China one at Tk 185.

Jheera is selling at Tk 500 per kg, dried chilli at Tk 400, turmeric at Tk 225, elachi at Tk 2,200, Daruchini at Tk 500, Kismis at Tk 600, Kazu Badam at Tk 1,100, kath badam at Tk 850, egg-per-haali(four pieces) at Tk 40, coriander at 140, and Labanga at Tk 1,400 per kg.

Prices of soap and tea leaf are also on the rise.

Shop owner Ashraf said, now per 100 gram tea leaf is selling at Tk 55 against previous Tk 48; per 200-gram tea leaf would sell at Tk 100, and it is selling now at Tk 115.

Lux beauty soap (big-size) is selling at Tk 85 against previous Tk 60 per piece.

One-kig Rin brand washing power is selling at Tk 180 against Tk 130 before. Per kg Wheel Lemon is selling at Tk 140 against earlier Tk 90. Vimbar powder is selling at Tk 40 in place of past Tk 35.

Shop sources said, Rin powder price can go up more in coming time. It may jump to Tk 210 per kg, the sources added.

Commodities are selling at Tk 2-3 higher prices per kg in retail shops.













