Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

V-Day celebrated at BJRI

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Observer Desk

Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI) celebrated the 52nd Victory Day on Friday with due solemnity and rich tribute paid to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the Liberation War of 1971.
Director General of BJRI Dr Md Abdul Awal hoisted the national flag at 7:00am at the premises of the office ground. National anthem was sung by the attendants. Special prayers were being offered after hoisting the flag.
Among others, director of Planning, Training and Communication Wing Md. Rafiqul Islam, director of Admin and Finance Wing Dr. S. M. Mahbub Ali, director of Agriculture Wing Dr. Nargis Akter, Director of Technical Wing Md. Moslem Uddin, Director of Jute Textile Wing Dr. Ferdouse Ara Dilruba, Chief Scientific Officers, Principal Scientific Officers, Senior Scientific Officers, Scientific Officers of all wings and also other officials of different wings were present at the occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
V-Day celebrated at BJRI
Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi celebrates Victory Day
Obituary
One held with 194 Yaba tablets in Rangpur
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in Bangladesh for 3rd consecutive day
North South University organizes launching ceremony of the Centre for Migration Studies
BD reports another death from Covid, 14 more cases
Hotel Le Meridien organises painting competition


Latest News
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior his visit: Minister
People will have to pay subsidies for electricity and gas: PM
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft