V-Day celebrated at BJRI

Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI) celebrated the 52nd Victory Day on Friday with due solemnity and rich tribute paid to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the Liberation War of 1971.

Director General of BJRI Dr Md Abdul Awal hoisted the national flag at 7:00am at the premises of the office ground. National anthem was sung by the attendants. Special prayers were being offered after hoisting the flag.

Among others, director of Planning, Training and Communication Wing Md. Rafiqul Islam, director of Admin and Finance Wing Dr. S. M. Mahbub Ali, director of Agriculture Wing Dr. Nargis Akter, Director of Technical Wing Md. Moslem Uddin, Director of Jute Textile Wing Dr. Ferdouse Ara Dilruba, Chief Scientific Officers, Principal Scientific Officers, Senior Scientific Officers, Scientific Officers of all wings and also other officials of different wings were present at the occasion.