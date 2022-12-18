Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi celebrates Victory Day

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has celebrated the Victory Day, vowing to work for boosting Bangladesh's remarkable progress in socio-economic and political fields.
The Mission paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, and remembered the supreme sacrifices of millions of martyrs of the independence war in a solemn celebration of the nation's historic triumph in the nine-month war against Pakistani occupying forces.
High Commissioner Md. Mustafizur Rahman accompanied by officers and staff of the Mission raised the red and green national flag as the national anthem played in the morning of December 16.
The High Commissioner Rahman and others placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Mission's Mujib Corner.
Victory day message from President Md. Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam were read out. A.K.M. Atiqul Haque, Minister (Commerce); Wing Commander S M Ragib Samad, Assistant Defence Adviser (Air); Md. Abdul Wadud Akanda, Counsellor (Political) and Zakaria Bin Amjad, Second Secretary. Selim Md. Jahangir, Minister (Consular) took part in the discussion.
A documentary on the journey of prosperity and development of Bangladesh for 52 years was also screened followed by one minute silence and special prayer remembering Bangabandhu and the war martyrs.
The High Commissioner said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dreamt of a 'Sonar Bangla', a 'Golden Bengal', which would be a land of peace, progress and prosperity. "Over the past five decades, we have been making continued strides to realise his dream."
He said Bangladesh has made stellar achievements in alleviating poverty, ensuring food security, improving public health, promoting education, empowering women and fighting climate change and natural disasters. Bangladesh is now scheduled to graduate from the LDC category to a developing country in 2026, he said.
Under the visionary stewardship of the Prime Minister, the High Commissioner said that they are now committed to realising the present government's 'Vision 2041' by transforming Bangladesh into a developed, tech-savvy and knowledge-driven economy.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
V-Day celebrated at BJRI
Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi celebrates Victory Day
Obituary
One held with 194 Yaba tablets in Rangpur
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in Bangladesh for 3rd consecutive day
North South University organizes launching ceremony of the Centre for Migration Studies
BD reports another death from Covid, 14 more cases
Hotel Le Meridien organises painting competition


Latest News
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior his visit: Minister
People will have to pay subsidies for electricity and gas: PM
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft