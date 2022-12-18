Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi celebrates Victory Day

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has celebrated the Victory Day, vowing to work for boosting Bangladesh's remarkable progress in socio-economic and political fields.

The Mission paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, and remembered the supreme sacrifices of millions of martyrs of the independence war in a solemn celebration of the nation's historic triumph in the nine-month war against Pakistani occupying forces.

High Commissioner Md. Mustafizur Rahman accompanied by officers and staff of the Mission raised the red and green national flag as the national anthem played in the morning of December 16.

The High Commissioner Rahman and others placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Mission's Mujib Corner.

Victory day message from President Md. Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam were read out. A.K.M. Atiqul Haque, Minister (Commerce); Wing Commander S M Ragib Samad, Assistant Defence Adviser (Air); Md. Abdul Wadud Akanda, Counsellor (Political) and Zakaria Bin Amjad, Second Secretary. Selim Md. Jahangir, Minister (Consular) took part in the discussion.

A documentary on the journey of prosperity and development of Bangladesh for 52 years was also screened followed by one minute silence and special prayer remembering Bangabandhu and the war martyrs.

The High Commissioner said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dreamt of a 'Sonar Bangla', a 'Golden Bengal', which would be a land of peace, progress and prosperity. "Over the past five decades, we have been making continued strides to realise his dream."

He said Bangladesh has made stellar achievements in alleviating poverty, ensuring food security, improving public health, promoting education, empowering women and fighting climate change and natural disasters. Bangladesh is now scheduled to graduate from the LDC category to a developing country in 2026, he said.

Under the visionary stewardship of the Prime Minister, the High Commissioner said that they are now committed to realising the present government's 'Vision 2041' by transforming Bangladesh into a developed, tech-savvy and knowledge-driven economy. -UNB











