Nadera Begum, mother of Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), Rejaul Karim Chawdhury has passed away on Friday evening at Chattogram Chevron Hospital after fighting with Dengue fever. She was73.

She was laid to rest on Saturday morning at her village home at Phooltali village, under Sitakunda Thana of Chattogram district.

Rejaul Karim Chawdhury joined as CMM in Dhaka on June 27 in 2021, earlier he had served as CJM in Naogaon and Cox's Bazar district.