Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 December, 2022, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Chuadanga records lowest temperature in Bangladesh for 3rd consecutive day

Published : Sunday, 18 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

The lowest temperature in the country this morning was recorded at 9.3 degree Celsius in Chuadanga. The northern district has been recording the lowest temperature for three days in a row.
Cold weather is disrupting day-to-day life in the district and the poor are the worst sufferers.
Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during late night till morning, said a regular bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). "The existing temperature may rise a little from Sunday," said Md Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist of BMD.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.
Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged across the country.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
V-Day celebrated at BJRI
Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi celebrates Victory Day
Obituary
One held with 194 Yaba tablets in Rangpur
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in Bangladesh for 3rd consecutive day
North South University organizes launching ceremony of the Centre for Migration Studies
BD reports another death from Covid, 14 more cases
Hotel Le Meridien organises painting competition


Latest News
Political party leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul's residence
Three ‘drugs dealers’ held in N’ganj
Ambassador Hass' car surrounded by protestors of Mayer Kanna: US Embassy
Minor boy electrocuted in Rajbari
BNP incurs Tk 51 lakh losses due to attack on party's central office
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
145 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid cases
US envoy ought to inform ministry prior his visit: Minister
People will have to pay subsidies for electricity and gas: PM
Most Read News
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
France players catch 'camel flu' before final match
Couple burnt to death inside house in Gazipur
Two killed, 30 injured after factory bus falls into ditch
BNP's mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 30 instead of Dec 24
US: Bangladesh a truly important strategic partner
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
50pc reduction in Dhaka Metro Rail fare demanded
Khasru flies to US to bring Bangladesh under sanction: Quader
Argentina v France - Keys to the World Cup final
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft