Chuadanga records lowest temperature in Bangladesh for 3rd consecutive day

The lowest temperature in the country this morning was recorded at 9.3 degree Celsius in Chuadanga. The northern district has been recording the lowest temperature for three days in a row.

Cold weather is disrupting day-to-day life in the district and the poor are the worst sufferers.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during late night till morning, said a regular bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). "The existing temperature may rise a little from Sunday," said Md Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist of BMD.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged across the country. -UNB











